Mahmoud Abbas : No Negotiations While Deal of the Century Exists

“We are experiencing great difficulties, but we are able to overcome them,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said, adding “We accept negotiations under the auspices of the Quartet and on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions. ” “We refuse to hold elections without Jerusalem,” Abbas added, during a meeting with the elected members of the Fatah faction, according to Islam Times.

He stressed that the US does not want peace in the Middle East, noting that he will not sit at the negotiating table while Trump’s so-called deal of the century exists. He further noted that he will not accept the US as a single mediator, but with the presence of the Quartet, which also includes Russia, the European Union and the United Nations. Abbas indicated that there are no contacts between the authority and the American administration, but there are still contacts with the CIA and some members of Congress.

Trump in late January announced the general provisions of the plan that he has dubbed ‘deal of the century’ at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side. The scheme is reported to be hugely biased towards the Tel Aviv regime by extending Israel’s “sovereignty” over all settlements and annexing the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. Trump’s proposed deal aroused a storm of indignation and opposition among people and politicians as well as international organizations.