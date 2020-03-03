Concerns Raise Over Indian Muslims’ Fate as Anti-Muslim Violence Reached Critical Levels

SHAFAQNA- India’s Muslim community is going through a period of intense confusion and insecurity, thanks to the government’s recent actions. Anti-Muslim violence in India is reaching critical levels as homes and businesses burn. What is happening in India is tragic and should be condemned.

Violence erupted in the Indian capital on Monday, leading to a three-day-long rampage, with Hindu mobs attacking Muslim homes, shops and mosques. The attacks were carried out on protesters, who have been rallying against a new citizenship law.

“India is a red-alert story every media outlet needs to be more focused on,” tweeted TIME editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas.

A Muslim Neighbourhood Delhi Resembles a Ghost Town

A Muslim neighbourhood in the Indian capital of Delhi resembles a ghost town, Twitter videos show.

Clips of the Shiv Vihar area in Delhi show charred buildings and abandoned streets, gulfnews told.

Twitter user @teamxecutor, who posted one such video, wrote: “… Shiv Vihar resembles like a ghost town burnt down by hindutva (right wing extremists) fascists. Some reports claim police has sealed off the area and not letting anyone to document what happened and how many burnt bodies still inside the homes. #Delhigenocide”

Dead Bodies of Muslims Float in Sewer Water in Delhi

Updates from Bleeding Delhi indicate that hundreds of cases of rapes of Muslim women are unreported while dead bodies of Muslims are still floating in sewer water in Delhi and over 4,000 Muslims are still missing while Police are not ready to register complaints for missing persons.

On Sunday, March 1, 2020 several Human Rights activists formed a team for gathering unreported incidents of Muslim carnage by the hands of BJP and RSS activists. While gathering preliminary information, it was found that there are hundreds of dead bodies of Muslims thrown in sewerage water and at solid waste dump yards but Police is denying the demand of Right activities to collect dead bodies to register the cases, dnd reported.

There are unconfirmed reports that several Muslims were buried alive by BJP and RSS backed hooligans. DND News Agency had received some videos in which a group of people are recovering fresh and composed dead bodies of Muslim children from ground while news cameramen are making the footage.

Human Right team also maintained that there are hundreds of cases of rapes of Muslim women those are unreported.

Iran and Pakistan Worried About Indian Muslims

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let “senseless” violence prevail, msn mentioned.

Iran is concerned about what is happening in India, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in reaction to the recent eruption of violence against Muslims in India.

We are following up on the news coming from India with concern,” he said on Monday in his weekly presser.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is following up on the issue through many channels and we have heard that some Muslim countries have had some movements”, Mehrnews told.

“We know India as a country where all ethnicities and religions live peacefully side by side,” he said, adding, “We hope that violence against Muslims in India would come to an end.”

“Considering the wisdom of Indian authorities that we are aware of, the country will become a peaceful place for all ethnicities,” he said.

According to the diplomat, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement asked the world to intervene to stop the ongoing “communal violence” in India. Khan, in a Twitter message, wrote that “IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now.

Hundreds Rally in US Cities Against Anti-Muslim Violence in Delhi

Hundreds of Indian Americans of different faiths rallied outside Indian consulates in major American cities on Friday evening to protest against the recent violence in Delhi, according to Aljazeera.

Indian Americans organise protests after violence in the Indian capital that was worst since 1984.

In August, Modi’s government revoked the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir that allowed the state to make its own laws, rounded up elected leaders and thousands of citizens, and put them in detention, where they languish still. Kashmir was put under an internet lockdown that was only partially lifted five months later to allow access to a carefully curated set of sites handpicked by the government, theatlantic said. Also in August, the conclusion of a National Citizens Registry (NRC) in the northeastern state of Assam resulted in some 2 million people, mostly Muslims, being stripped of Indian citizenship after failing to produce sufficient documents to prove their nationality.

According to Nbcnews, Human rights groups like the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have denounced the bill as “fundamentally discriminatory” against Muslim Indians, who make up approximately 14 percent of the nation’s population, or 180 million people.