Saudi’s Top Court Sentences Shia Activist To Life In Prison

SHAFAQNA- Press TV:The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has sentenced a Shia activist to life imprisonment. Human rights sources, requesting anonymity, said the court passed the ruling against Mustafa al-Khayyat over his active participation in protests in the Shia-majority Qatif region since 2011, the Arabic-language Mirat al-Jazeera news website reported.

The sources added that the court has initially handed down the death sentence to Khayyat, a local resident of Tarout Island, following a number of hearings that started in July 2017. The report further noted that the sentence was issued on the basis of confessions extracted under duress.

This comes after on February 24, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced one Saudi citizen to death and seven others to jail on trumped-up charges of treason and spying for Iran. Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television news network alleged that the death sentence was handed down to a person who was “proven to have leaked confidential information to Iranian intelligence.”