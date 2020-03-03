How to bury those who die because of Coronavirus? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about how to bury those who die because of Coronavirus.

Question: It has been said that the body of the victim of the Coronavirus does not need Qosl, because when the water of Qosl goes to sewer, will spread the illness as well as it may transmit it to the workers. Also to avoid the spread of the illness, Tayyammom without gloves is not allowed. What is the religious decree in this situation?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If it is necessary, a separate sewer to be prepared for washing. If by freezing, or other ways it is possible to be completely prepared, even though with delay, this must be done. Also Qosl Tartibi (Ordinal Qosl) is preferred to Qosl Irtimasi (Immersion Qosl); and any in Qosl, there is no need for hands to touch. Supposing there is no possibility of Qosl; if Tayyammom is not possible for the dead body without any danger and observing all health issues, (then) make Tayyammom on the dead body with gloves, and if it is possible, do this with dead person’s hands. Anyhow preparation of the dead body is necessary according to religious laws, and only to the extent of compulsion this can be remitted.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA