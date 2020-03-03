What are the behavioural indicators of a believer according to Imam Sajjad (AS)? / SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sajjad (AS) who said: The believer has five signs: The believer stays away from sin, especially when no one apart from God is present.

When the believer is in poverty, donates in the way of God as much as is able, and pays for Sadaqah.

When the believer is inflicted with a calamity, is patient and tolerant.

When the believer gets angry, controls himself/herself.

When the situation is against the believer (there is a fear of loss), again he/she tells the truth [1]. [1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 64, Page 293.

