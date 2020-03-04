France: Some Muslim Community Figures Describe Macron’s Policies Islamophobic

SHAFAQNA- The French president said he wants to put an end to a system in which Turkey, Morocco, and Algeria and several other countries provide religious leaders for mosques within France. But some Muslim community figures describe Emmanuel Macron’s policies Islamophobic.

In a speech last week in Bourtzwiller, a district in the eastern French city of Mulhouse, Macron outlined his ideas for an approach which he said would battle “separatism” and “communitarianism”, or the proliferation of communities governing themselves apart from the French Republic.

The plan, according to the government, aims to bring those faithful more in line with a French cultural mindset.

Chief among the measures are increased training of imams in France, and the cessation of “detached imams” being let into France to teach Islam in mosques, as well as the allowance of some 300 “chanters” during Ramadan, the Islamic period of spiritual reflection.

Macron has consulted the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), an elected body representing Muslims in France to train imams within the country and in French territories. The need to speak French is inherent in the new measures.

During a visit to the eastern French city of Mulhouse, Macron said the government sought to combat “foreign interference” in how Islam is practiced and the way its religious institutions are organized, France24 told.

“A problem arises when, in the name of religion, some want to separate themselves from the Republic and therefore not respect its laws,” he said.

Macron plans to end a programme created in 1977 that allowed nine countries to send imams and teachers to France to provide foreign-language and culture classes that are not subject to any supervision from French authorities.

Criticism from Muslim leaders surfaced in light of Macron’s remarks, especially from Mohammed Moussaoui, the new president of the council.

“Muslims in France do not want a community ghetto. They want their religious practice to be seen as an element of their individual freedom, rather than a permanent source of public debate”, AA reported.

While the move is in keeping with France’s tradition of anti-Muslim policies in recent years, the move comes amid rising far-right sentiment in the country with some polls putting National Front leader Marine Le Pen on equal footing with Macron.

Muslims and racial minorities in France regularly complain of severe job discrimination, as well as harassment by police, according to Trtworld .

An estimated 6 million Muslims are living in France, or 8% of the population. It is the largest Muslim assemblage in any European country.