Video: Iran’s Achievements in Controlling and Treating Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- While Coronavirus has spread to most countries around the world, Iran has managed to control an important part of the epidemic by using advanced medical systems and currently, 95% of Coronavirus patients in Iran discharged from hospital after primary care and medical orders.
