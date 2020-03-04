Date :Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 | Time : 09:04 |ID: 136220 | Print

Video: Iran’s Achievements in Controlling and Treating Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- While Coronavirus has spread to most countries around the world, Iran has managed to control an important part of the epidemic by using advanced medical systems and currently, 95% of Coronavirus patients in Iran discharged from hospital after primary care and medical orders.

