Seventh Supplication of ‘Sahifah Sajjadiyah’ To Recite In Times Of Distress
SHAFAQNA- Sahifah al-Kamilah al-Sajjadiya is a book of supplications attributed to Imam Ali ibn Hussain Zayn Al-Abidin (A.S). Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader has recently advised Momineen to recite the seventh prayer (Dua) in the time of distress, saying “The seventh prayer in ‘Sahifah Sajjadiyah’ is a very good and meaningful prayer (Dua), which one can be used to speak to God with these beautiful words and while paying attention to its meaning.”
Here is the seventh supplication of Sahifah Sajjadiyah suggested for when faced with a worrisome task or when misfortune descended and at the time of distress:
1- O’ the One through whom the knots of detested things are untied!
O’ the One through whom the cutting edge of hardships is blunted!
O’ the One from whom is begged the outlet to the freshness of relief!
2- Intractable affairs yield to Thy power,
means are made ready by Thy gentleness,
the decree goes into effect through Thy power,
and all things proceed according to Thy desire.
3- By Thy desire they follow Thy command
without Thy word
and by Thy will they obey Thy bans
without Thy prohibition.
4- Thou art the supplicated in worries
and the place of flight in misfortunes;
none of them is repelled unless Thou repellest,
none is removed unless Thou removest.
5- Upon me has come down, My God,
something whose weight burdens me
and upon me has fallen
something whose carrying oppresses me.
6- Through Thy power
Thou hast brought it down upon me
and through Thy authority
Thou hast turned it toward me.
7- None can send away what Thou hast brought,
none can deflect what Thou hast turned,
none can open what Thou hast closed, none can close what Thou hast opened,
none can make easy what Thou hast made difficult,
none can help him whom Thou hast abandoned.
8- So bless Muhammad (PBUH) and his Household (AS),
open for me, my God, the door of relief through Thy graciousness,
break from me the authority of worry by Thy strength,
confer the beauty of Thy gaze upon my complaint,
let me taste the sweetness of benefaction in what I ask,
give me from Thyself mercy and wholesome relief,
and appoint for me from Thyself a quick way out!
9- Distract me not through worry
from observing Thy obligations
and acting in accordance with Thy prescriptions.
10- My capacity has been straitened, my God,
by what has come down on me,
and I am filled with worry by carrying what has happened to me,
while Thou hast power to remove what has afflicted me
and to repel that into which I have fallen.
So do that for me though I merit it not from Thee,
O Possessor of the Mighty Throne!
