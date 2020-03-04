Seventh Supplication of ‘Sahifah Sajjadiyah’ To Recite In Times Of Distress

1- O’ the One through whom the knots of detested things are untied!

O’ the One through whom the cutting edge of hardships is blunted!

O’ the One from whom is begged the outlet to the freshness of relief!

2- Intractable affairs yield to Thy power,

means are made ready by Thy gentleness,

the decree goes into effect through Thy power,

and all things proceed according to Thy desire.

3- By Thy desire they follow Thy command

without Thy word

and by Thy will they obey Thy bans

without Thy prohibition.

4- Thou art the supplicated in worries

and the place of flight in misfortunes;

none of them is repelled unless Thou repellest,

none is removed unless Thou removest.

5- Upon me has come down, My God,

something whose weight burdens me

and upon me has fallen

something whose carrying oppresses me.

6- Through Thy power

Thou hast brought it down upon me

and through Thy authority

Thou hast turned it toward me.

7- None can send away what Thou hast brought,

none can deflect what Thou hast turned,

none can open what Thou hast closed, none can close what Thou hast opened,

none can make easy what Thou hast made difficult,

none can help him whom Thou hast abandoned.

8- So bless Muhammad (PBUH) and his Household (AS),

open for me, my God, the door of relief through Thy graciousness,

break from me the authority of worry by Thy strength,

confer the beauty of Thy gaze upon my complaint,

let me taste the sweetness of benefaction in what I ask,

give me from Thyself mercy and wholesome relief,

and appoint for me from Thyself a quick way out!

9- Distract me not through worry

from observing Thy obligations

and acting in accordance with Thy prescriptions.

10- My capacity has been straitened, my God,

by what has come down on me,

and I am filled with worry by carrying what has happened to me,

while Thou hast power to remove what has afflicted me

and to repel that into which I have fallen.

So do that for me though I merit it not from Thee,

O Possessor of the Mighty Throne!