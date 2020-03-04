Ayatollah Sobhani offers appreciation to doctors, nurses fighting Coronavirus in Iran

Hawzah News Agency – (Qom – Iran) – The revered source of emulation issued a statement thanking the doctors, nurses and health staff fighting the Coronavirus and prayed to God for the quick healing of all of the sick.

In a statement, Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani thanked the doctors, nurses, medical staff and all the loved ones, brothers and sisters who are trying to cure diseases and provide for the health needs of the public in regard to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The Coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic.

Since December 2019, over 85,670 people have been infected in several countries, with more than 2,930 deaths mostly reported in China.

In Iran, the virus showed up in the city of Qom, a destination for Muslim pilgrims from across the world.

The government has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday, March 3rd and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

The text of the statement message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Through this means, all those involved in the health care system, including doctors, nurses and all the loved ones who serve their countrymen during these difficult days through their efforts and hard work around-the-clock and endure hardships and distance from their families. For my part, I thank God Almighty and pray for further grace. Certainly, the efforts of all the organs of the health system are given concern by Hadhrat Wali al-Asr [Imam al-Mahdi] and we wish health to you dear ones and pray to God the Munificent for the immediate healing of all of the ill.

God said: “And when I get sick, it is He who cures me” [The Holy Quran 26:80]