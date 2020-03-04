Date :Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 | Time : 10:22 |ID: 136275 | Print

What is the ruling on disregarding public health? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about public health.

Question: If due to carelessness of those who carry contagious diseases, and their disregard for hygiene, the illnesses are transmitted to other people and cause them harm; are the culprits liable (for the harm caused)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If this leads to a dangerous illness which causes death, is liable for Diyah (financial compensation in Islamic law); and the person who caused this must pay Diyah. And if it has only very expensive medical expenses, must pay for it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

