What are the positive characteristics of good consultants and advisors? / SHAFAQNA – Belief: The Prophet of Islam said: The believers are useful, if you accompany them, consult them, and if you enter into partnership with them, you will benefit from them; and in all tasks, they are useful [1]. Piety: Imam Ali (AS) said: Consult with the pious people in your affairs; so that you are guided [2]. Wisdom: Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Whoever consults with wise people, will be guided to direct and correct path. The one, who consults a wise person, will be in charge of his/her own affairs [3]. Experience: Imam Ali (AS) said: The best person you can consult with, is the one with lots of experience [4]. Knowledge and expertise: Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Do not consult with the one who is not an expert regarding your task [5]. Keeping secrets: Imam Ali (AS) said: Do not consult with your enemy and keep your secrets [6]. Sincerity, foresight, and patience are other characteristics. [1] Nahul Fasaha, Page 44, Hadith 3098. [2] Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 587. [3] As Above, Page 589. [4] As Above, Page 585. [5] As Above, Page 590. [6] As Above.

