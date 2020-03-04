Date :Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 | Time : 10:29 |ID: 136281 | Print

What are the positive characteristics of good consultants and advisors?

SHAFAQNA –

  1. Belief: The Prophet of Islam said: The believers are useful, if you accompany them, consult them, and if you enter into partnership with them, you will benefit from them; and in all tasks, they are useful [1].
  2. Piety: Imam Ali (AS) said: Consult with the pious people in your affairs; so that you are guided [2].
  3. Wisdom: Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Whoever consults with wise people, will be guided to direct and correct path. The one, who consults a wise person, will be in charge of his/her own affairs [3].
  4. Experience: Imam Ali (AS) said: The best person you can consult with, is the one with lots of experience [4].
  5. Knowledge and expertise: Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Do not consult with the one who is not an expert regarding your task [5].
  6. Keeping secrets: Imam Ali (AS) said: Do not consult with your enemy and keep your secrets [6].
  7. Sincerity, foresight, and patience are other characteristics.

