What are the positive characteristics of good consultants and advisors?
SHAFAQNA –
- Belief: The Prophet of Islam said: The believers are useful, if you accompany them, consult them, and if you enter into partnership with them, you will benefit from them; and in all tasks, they are useful [1].
- Piety: Imam Ali (AS) said: Consult with the pious people in your affairs; so that you are guided [2].
- Wisdom: Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Whoever consults with wise people, will be guided to direct and correct path. The one, who consults a wise person, will be in charge of his/her own affairs [3].
- Experience: Imam Ali (AS) said: The best person you can consult with, is the one with lots of experience [4].
- Knowledge and expertise: Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Do not consult with the one who is not an expert regarding your task [5].
- Keeping secrets: Imam Ali (AS) said: Do not consult with your enemy and keep your secrets [6].
- Sincerity, foresight, and patience are other characteristics.
