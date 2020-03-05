Largest Malaysian University Ended Contract With PUMA Due To Company’s Involvement In Israel’s Human Rights Abuses

SHAFAQNA– Largest Malaysian University ended a three year contract with PUMA for supporting illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), which had a three year contract with Puma as sponsor of the university’s football team, confirmed that the contract was not renewed due to Puma’s involvement in Israel’s human rights abuses.

Puma sponsors the Israel Football Association (IFA), which includes and advocates on behalf of teams in illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land. Israeli settlements are considered war crimes under international law, bdsmovement reported.

Human rights groups in Malaysia and dozens of countries around the world have joined together to support the call from more than 200 Palestinian teams to boycott Puma until it ends support for Israel’s settlement enterprise.