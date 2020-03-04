Date :Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 | Time : 20:48 |ID: 136346 | Print

US: Man Jailed for Phoning Threats to Muslim Center in Florida

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Florida man was jailed on charges of calling in threats  to a local Muslim center.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that 29-year-old Jaran Ali Rasanjani Tyrell is facing charges of aggravated stalking and showing evidence of prejudice while committing an offense.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says Tyrell made the phone threats to the American Muslim Leadership Council in Kissimmee, Florida. Officials say the threats included disdain for Muslims and against several named people.

Authorities say they first learned of the calls Wednesday. It’s not clear how many calls were made and over what time frame. Tyrell was arrested Saturday.

Jail records show Tyrell remained in custody Sunday without bond. The records did not show whether Tyrell has a lawyer to represent him.

