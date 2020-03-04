Date :Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 | Time : 23:14 |ID: 136390 | Print

Video: Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Masjid al-Haram is uncommonly uncrowded

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: After the kingdom banned entry of pilgrims for Umrah amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is uncommonly uncrowded these days.

