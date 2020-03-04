https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_4071.jpg 1724 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-04 23:14:172020-03-04 23:14:40Video: Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Masjid al-Haram is uncommonly uncrowded
Video: Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Masjid al-Haram is uncommonly uncrowded
SHAFAQNA- Iqna: After the kingdom banned entry of pilgrims for Umrah amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is uncommonly uncrowded these days.
