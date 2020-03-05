SHAFAQNA- A special land use permit request by the American Moslem Society of Coldwater to construct a religious assembly and building at 129 Perkins Street was approved Thursday night during a special meeting of the Coldwater Planning Commission, as Newsbreak reported.

Coldwater City Planner Dean Walrack said the American Moslem Society negotiating to buy additional nearby land to legally conform, Wtvbam told.

The American Moslem Society of Coldwater was established in 1980 to serve the Muslim community in Coldwater and neighboring cities. Since then, it has been expanded three times. The Masjid was started on the 1st floor of a small house located at 123 Perkins St Coldwater MI 49036, according to launchgood.

Due to the growth of the Muslim community, the 2nd floor was added to accommodate the growing number of worshipers. In 2007, AMS Coldwater was able to obtain a former church and transformed it into a Masjid.

Over the years, the Muslim population continues to grow rapidly. AMS Coldwater is the main and only Masjid in the area, so it is now at the point that a new Masjid must be built to be a complete community center for the Muslims in the area.