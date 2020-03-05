What is the ruling on taking part in gatherings at the time of spread of viruses like Coronavirus? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about taking part in gatherings at the time of spread of diseases.

Question: At the time of the spread of contagious and fatal illnesses like Coronavirus, what is the religious ruling on taking part in gatherings such as religious ceremonies, funeral services, celebration gatherings, and generally busy gatherings which are not essential to participate?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If medical and public health officials see necessary to observe instructions in these issues, it is necessary to observe them to avoid the spread of the illness. In general, must not do any act which may transmit illnesses, even if the probability is low. It is recommended to all the believers besides observing health instructions; do not forget to resort to Imam Mahdi (AJ) which is beneficial.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA