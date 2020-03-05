https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/imam-jawad-birth.jpg 163 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-05 10:39:572020-03-05 10:39:57What did Imam Jawad (AS) say about “enjoining good and prohibiting bad?”
What did Imam Jawad (AS) say about “enjoining good and prohibiting bad?”
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Jawad (AS) who said: “Enjoining good and prohibiting bad” are two of God’s creation; whoever observes and acts upon them will be given God’s Mercy and Divine Victory. And whoever abandons them will be inflicted with ignominy and Divine Torment [1].
[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 16, Page 124.
