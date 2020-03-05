Date :Thursday, March 5th, 2020 | Time : 10:39 |ID: 136421 | Print

What did Imam Jawad (AS) say about “enjoining good and prohibiting bad?”

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Jawad (AS) who said: “Enjoining good and prohibiting bad” are two of God’s creation; whoever observes and acts upon them will be given God’s Mercy and Divine Victory. And whoever abandons them will be inflicted with ignominy and Divine Torment [1].

[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 16, Page 124.

