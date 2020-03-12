Performance of pilgrimage by proxy on behalf of more than 9000 visitors at Karbala’s holy shrines

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The al-Kafeel Global Network performed the Ziyarat rituals on behalf of more than 9000 visitors.



The Al-Kafeel Global Network of the Internet Division at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine has performed the Ziyarat rituals for those registered in the page of Ziyarat by proxy, for Imam Al-Baqer and Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon both of them). The Ziyarat was performed for more than 9000 visitors from different countries of the world registered on the page of the Ziyarat by proxy, on all Alkafeel Global Network websites (Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Turkish, Swahili, German and Farsi).

According to those in charge of this service, The Ziyarat was performed for them at these holy shrines, as the Ziyarat of Imam Al-Baqir (peace be upon him) was at his blessed grave in Al-Baqi ’Al-Gharqad in al-Madina, and the Ziyarat of Imam Al-Hadi (peace of God be upon him) on the anniversaries of His birth and martyrdom was at his holy shrine in Samarra.

The registration continued for this blessed and special Ziyarat for five days in order to receive the largest possible number of registered visitors, most of whom were from the following countries: (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, USA, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Canada, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Greece, Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Norway, Qatar, Belgium, Morocco, Afghanistan, Oman, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, Yemen, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, China, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Sudan).

It is to note that to each person whose circumstances prevented him to perform the Ziyarat and are unable to reach the holy shrines, Al-Kafeel Global Network will perform the Ziyarat in their names, as the official website of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine has set us a specialized cadre to carry out the rituals of the Ziyarat and supplication on behalf on each person who registers his name on the page of “Ziyarat/ pilgrimage by proxy”.