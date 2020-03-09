New expansion basements at Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The expansion basements at Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine provide additional services to visitors.



The expansion basements of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (AS) became one of the most prominent installations of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, due to the service it provided to visitors. As after they were performing their Ziyarat rituals and worship acts only in the holy sanctuary and the shrine, now they have more room and space in these basements.

The preparation of these basements and the provision of services to visitors was entrusted to a specialized unit of the Service Affairs Department, which works around the clock and makes great efforts to maintain the permanence of its work.

To get acquainted with the efforts exerted by this unit, the Al-Kafeel Global Network asked its official, Mr. Fadel Abbas, who stated: “The tasks assigned to the employees of our unit in the basements of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas, peace be upon him, include all of the work of lighting regulation, cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of the floors, as well as cleaning the stairs and cooling holes, in addition to cleaning the shrine’s grids in the basement of Imam Al-Hassan (AS) and the basement of al-‘Alqami”.

He added: “We also do the work of cleaning the walls of the basements and shelves, cleaning the Qur’anic verses engraved on the walls, and cleaning the wall fans. We also do the work of organizing books and the Qur’ans as well as cleaning and arranging the Turbahs and observing the electric ladder in the basement of Imam Musa Al-Kadhem (AS).”

He continued: “One of the most important work that our unit members are planning is the distribution of bedding and blankets to visitors who stay in the basements, through a precise and organized distribution mechanism.”

Regarding the tools used in cleaning, he explained: “We use various sterilizers and disinfectants to clean the floor and walls as well as the use of the washing machine. As for the carpet, we use the vacuum cleaner for spot cleaning, but every few days we replace the carpet with another coming from the carpet washing plant.”

As for the mechanism of work followed, he stated: “Work is divided into three shifts (morning, evening and night), the efforts are multiplied during the Ziyarat of special occasions.”

It is noteworthy that the basements unit is one of the operating units in the Cleaning Division of the Service Affairs Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine.