An application to find lost items of pilgrims at Imam Ali's (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): An application is designed that allows the pilgrims to search for and follow their lost items at Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine.

The Department of Information Technology in the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) revealed the programming of a technical application for mobile phones (iOS and Android), allowing pilgrims to track and search for their lost items electronically.

And on the nature of the program and the services it includes, the head of the department, Eng. Karar Al-Jawahery, said to the (News Center) saying, “An application has been created for iOS and Android devices, that allows the user to investigate and search for various lost items, and it can also give a report on lost items. The application was produced and designed by the Information Technology in cooperation with the Lost and Found Office at the Holy Shrine.

