Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine Preventive Measures to Limit Spread of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The water station of the al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine takes preventive measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

The technical staff working at the Water Production Station of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has taken a series of precautionary and preventive measures against the Coronavirus, whether it is raw water or produced drinking water (RO).



According to Eng. Ahmed Amjad, official of the Water Division, “The measures were originally taken by the division, but were emphasized more recently by taking some precautionary matters that could contribute to curbing the spread of this virus – God forbid – . The system works according to the quality system and according to the standards of the Iraqi Ministry of Health and laboratory results, whether it is for the laboratory affiliated with the division or the examinations of the Karbala Health Department. ”

On these measures, engineer Ali Jassim, one of the supervisors of these works in the system, stated: “The measures that have been taken at the present time are part of a series of actions taken by the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, based on the guidance of the Supreme Religious Authority and the recommendations of the Holy Shrine to ward off the risks of this virus, which Water is one of the sources of its spread, and these measures include:

– Increasing sterilization and disinfection works for the main water resources of the plant.

– Add sanitary and sterile materials to the drinking water.

– Intensifying laboratory examination procedures by the main station laboratory on a daily basis, after every three days.

– Increasing the quantities of chlorine added to water within permitted health and medical standards.

– Avoid direct contact with any joint of the system manually, and in case of necessity, health safety methods are followed.

– Sterilization and disinfection of all devices and equipment on a daily basis with special materials appropriate to the nature of its work, without affecting the purity of the water.

– Increasing the system building ventilation.

– Subjecting the plant workers to sterilization and disinfection activities, within a mechanism set for this purpose.

– Conducting laboratory tests for each stage of water production until it reaches the main drinking outlets.