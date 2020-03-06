Raising Banner of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf +Photos

SHAFAQNA – Imam hussain: Raising the banner of the Imam Ali (A.S) in the middle of Najaf city on the occasion of his blessed birthday.

The Secretariat General of the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine participated in the ceremonies of raising the banner of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), marking the start of the worship season for the months (Rajab, Shaaban and Ramadan), within a celebration held by the (Najafiyun) gathering under the title (Muhammad and Ali: Our Role Model), in the presence of the two members of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine Fateh al-Kirmani and Hajj Fa’iq Al-Shimmari.

“Today, we raise the banner of good that flies in the sky of Najaf city commemorating all the noble and mortal stances of the man of Islam Ali ibn Abi Talib who learned humanity from the great Messenger of Allah (PBUH&P),” said Fa’iq al-Shimmari.

It is noteworthy that raising the banner of the Commander of the Faithful in the al-Maidan Square is an annual tradition in which the Holy Shrine participates as a symbolic expression and a reminder of the pioneer of justice and humanity, Imam Ali (PBUH).