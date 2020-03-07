UN High Commissioner For Human Rights: Saudi Arabia Must Release Female Activists

SHAFAQNA – The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on Saudi authorities to release male and female activists in the country.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bacheley, urges Saudi officials to seize the opportunity of the meeting of the Group of 20 which was set to be held in Riyadh to show progress in fulfilling their international commitments about human rights.

Presenting the latest report on human rights developments around the world, he cited human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and urged officials to try to develop legal frameworks to promote freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful gatherings and groups.

The UN official further called on Saudi authorities to reconsider the verdicts issued against those convicted on charges of freedom of expression.

He also called on Saudi authorities to release women who have been legally and peacefully demanding political reform in the country and to clarify the case of the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi with full transparency.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has always condemned Saudi Arabia for human rights violation and believes that the detention of political activists contradicts the claims of reform being heard in the country.

Saudi Arabia has sent a large number of human rights activists, women activists and political dissidents to prison and each time issued death sentences on various pretexts.