Saudi to Execute 5 Teenage Aactivists: Rights Group
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Saudi Arabia has planed to execute five Shia teenagers arrested on charges of attending demonstrations in 2011, a human rights organization has warned.
The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said the Riyadh regime had arrested the youths during anti-government unrest in the country’s Shia-populated Qatif region in Eastern Province in 2011, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday, with the youngest of the group being nine years old at the time of apprehension.
The five individuals were named by the ESOHR as Ahmad Abdel al-Wahid al-Faraj, Ali Mohammad al-Biti, Mohammad Hussain al-Nimr, Ali Hassan al-Faraj, and Mohammad Essam al-Faraj.
