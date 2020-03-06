Germany’s Highest Court Upholds Headscarf Ban for Judges

SHAFAQNA– In Germany’s Hesse, trainees who keep their headscarves on are not allowed to take on tasks in which they may be seen to be acting as representatives of the judiciary or the state.

This means, for instance, that headscarf-wearing trainees are not allowed to sit on the judges’ bench as they observe proceedings like other trainees, and must instead sit among court observers

Likewise, they are unable to lead any court sessions, or take evidence from witnesses.

The court’s ruling came after a Frankfurt-born German-Moroccan legal trainee filed a challenge to Hesse state’s rules.

The Frankfurt-born woman of Moroccan background had sued after she began as a legal clerk in 2017 and was restricted as to what she could do by Hesse state authorities.

She was allowed to wear her headscarf, but while wearing it she was prohibited from following court proceedings from the bench, and instead had to sit among the courtroom observers.

She was also unable to lead any courtroom sessions or take evidence from witnesses, Dailysabah reported.

German national law bans all civil servants from covering their faces, including with Muslim niqabs and burqas – except for health and safety reasons, such as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, Aljazeera told. But there is no nationwide ban on civil servants wearing the hijab and many states weigh the trade-off between freedom of religion and civil servants’ neutrality rules on a case-by-case basis.

A Berlin labour court in 2018 barred a teacher who wore the headscarf from teaching primary school classes.

Thursday’s ruling was expected to impact a wider debate on the issue in Germany, home to about 4.5 million Muslims, and where rules on use of the hijab differ between the 16 federal states.