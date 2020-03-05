Occupation, Apartheid Won Israeli Elections: Palestinian Official

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat said the results of Israeli elections showed that winner were “occupation and apartheid”.

“It is obvious that settlement, occupation, and apartheid, have won the Israeli elections,” said Erekat in a tweet on Tuesday. “Netanyahu’s campaign was about the continuation of the occupation and conflict, which will force the people of the region to live by the sword: continuation of violence, extremism and chaos.”

On the eve of the elections, Netanyahu pledged to annex further parts of the occupied West Bank “within weeks” if he was re-elected. Furthermore, the Israeli premier announced last month that he had plans to build thousands of settler units in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

In the early hours of Tuesday, an ebullient Netanyahu claimed “a tremendous victory” in the Monday polls, boasting that his party had defied “all expectations.”