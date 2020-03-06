Iran’s Supreme Leader: Massacre of Indian Muslims Breaks Hearts of Muslims all over the World

SHAFAQNA- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, condemned the massacre of oppressed Muslims in India.

The full text of Imam Khamenei’s stance on the current situation in India, which was published in the Twitter account of the Office for the Preservation and Dissemination of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Works, is as follows:

“The hearts of the Muslims of the world are broken by the massacre of the Muslims in India. The Indian government should stand up to the extremist Hindus and their parties. By stopping the massacre of Muslims, it can prevent itself from becoming marginalized in the Muslim world.”

Source: Khamenei.ir