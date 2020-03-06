Iraq: Closure of Shrines and Religious Places in Karbala and Najaf to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi officials announced the closure of shrines and religious places in Karbala and Najaf to prevent Corona virus outbreak.

The Crisis Management Headquarters in Najaf Ashraf province on Wednesday stressed the need to close shrines and religious places to prevent pilgrims from being infected by the Coronavirus, Shia News reported.

The Najaf Ashraf General Directorate of Health issued a statement in this regard, saying: “The Najaf Provincial Crisis Management Staff has taken important decisions to protect the public health of the people of the province against the Coronavirus and to prevent a new case to be affected by the virus.”

“The Najaf Crisis Management Staff is making the decision based on the public interests, and it is time for everyone to work hand in hand with health authorities to protect their health and to work together,” the statement continued.

The governor of the holy city of Karbala also decided to ban Iraqi citizens from entering the province for a week to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi, the governor of Karbala, on Thursday in a statement announced that he has decided to ban Iraqi citizens from entering the province from Friday for one week in order to prevent the spread of the latest generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Al-Khattabi said in his statement: “We apologize to citizens of all Iraqi provinces for not allowing them to enter the province of Karbala from 8am tomorrow March 6th, for one week.”

There are 38 cases who are affected by the new generation of Coronaviruses in different Iraqi provinces so far, from which only one case belongs to the holy city of Karbala.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.