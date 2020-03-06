What are the effects of racism?

SHAFAQNA – Those who are inflicted with (the illness 0f) racism do not benefit from morality; because the superiority complex does not allow them to act on self-reform, or to have ethical and constructive behaviour towards other people. That is why Iblis as the first racist, not only forgot about morality, but also started making fun of the human being, and behaved immorally towards the human being as mentioned in Ayahs 11 and 12 of Surah Al-A’araaf, Ayahs 31-33 of Surah Al-Hijr, and Ayahs 73-76 of Surah Saad.