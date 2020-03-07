Ceremony for Unveiling New Crown of Lady Zainab (S.A) Holy Shrine Held in Syria +Photos

SHAFAQNA – The new crown of the holy shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A), donated by al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine, was placed on the holy shrine during a ceremony.



On the evening of 7th Rajab 1441 AH, corresponding to 3 March 2020, the ceremony for the unveiling of the grid’s crown of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (S.A) was held in her holy shrine in Syria. This crown was donated by the al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine and manufactured in its department of manufacture of shrines’ grids.

The ceremony was attended by a high-ranking delegation from the al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine headed by the Director of the Office of its Senior Official; Sayed Adnan al-Musawi, the Secretary-General of the Lady Zaynab’s (S.A) Holy Shrine and the servants of the Holy Shrine and a large group of believers, including the servants of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S).

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the speech of the al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine delivered by Sayed. Adnan Al-Musawi.

After that came the word of the Lady Zaynab’s (S.A) Holy Shrine, which was delivered by Sheikh Nabil Al Halbawi, through which he stated: “All thanks to the al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine and its Senior Official; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, who is the best representative of the supreme religious authority, Sayed Ali al-Sistani, as well as thanks to those who donated and made an effort to accomplish this crown, which is crowned by being on the shrine of Lady Zaynab (S.A).

He added: “Thanks are due to the team that accomplished this wonderful, fine and excellent art work, which is a prominent artistic work, in addition to the spiritual meanings it brings to this holy shrine.”

At the end of the ceremony, there was a participation of Mullah Ahmad Al-Bawi and Mulla Al-Khikani, who chanted verses about Lady Zaynab (S.A) on this blessed occasion.

Sources: Al Kafeel, Shia News