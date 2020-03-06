WHO Representative Says Crisis Management in Iran is Efficient

This is my second visit to Iran and I believe that crisis management in Iran is strong; last year there was a great flood which hit areas in Iran but you did great things to fight the flood, Richard Brennan said at a joint meeting with Tehran’s urban managers at the capital’s crisis management organization.

He pointed out the difference between the coronavirus and flood noting that the difference between the two is that there is no information about the coronavirus but what encourages us is that Iran is conducting important monitoring at its airports and officials pay attention to control this disease.

Brennan went on to say that today we are facing a new disease but we are all working together to identify and serve vulnerable groups.

He added that the second goal is to share the global experience in dealing with coronavirus.

“We believe that as much as we can share experiences with you, you can also increase our knowledge globally in the face of the virus,” he said.

He added that I think you have made a lot of progress in dealing with the virus as various parts of the Iranian society have been affected by the virus, and it is good that everyone is involved in combating the virus.