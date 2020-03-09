A Library In Karbala Added To UN’s SDG Campaign Global Map

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS): A library in Karbala is added to SDG Campaign Global Map by UN.



The United Nations has added the Library and House of Manuscripts of Al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Campaign Global Map, alongside other global organizations that helped revive and implement the goals, which were set in 2015 by the UN General Assembly and signed by 96 countries including Iraq.

The Director of the Indexing and Information Systems Center, Professor Hasanain al-Mousawi, said, “Five major projects of the Library and House of Manuscripts were added: Workshops on the Preservation, Conservation and Digital Transformation of the Iraqi Heritage; Symposium on the Medical Libraries; Symposium on the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals for Iraqi Libraries; Symposium on How to Preserve University Theses and Dissertations in Implementing Sustainable Development Goals; Series of Symposiums in Implementing Sustainable Development Goals for First and Second Stage Students at Al-Mustansiriya University.”

Representatives of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning and the representative of the United Nations in Iraq, in addition to the President of the Arab Federation of Libraries, attended all of these projects. The United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 global goals, set in 2015 by the UN General Assembly, designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”.