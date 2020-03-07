French Mosques Implement Measures to Stop Coronavirus Spread

SHAFAQNA- Mosques in France have been instructed to take preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Religious gatherings are among the events concerned by new regulations aiming to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an “urgent message,” the president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Mohammed Moussaoui, urged the people responsible of French mosques to take some “simple but useful” measures, Morocco World News reported.

The Moroccan-born official recommended “avoiding shaking hands in favor of oral and remote greetings”, according to AboutIslam.

Islamic places of worship are not the only religious establishments concerned by preventive measures against the coronavirus. Archbishops in Catholic churches are also urging the implementation of measures, including “emptying the holy water fonts.”

France has currently recorded 613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths, making it the third most-affected European country, behind Italy (4636 confirmed cases and 197 deaths) and Germany (684 confirmed cases).

On Saturday, February 29, French authorities decided to cancel “all gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined environment and some external events.”

The canceled events include the Paris half-marathon, planned for Sunday with more than 44,000 registered runners, and the final day of Paris’ annual agricultural fair.