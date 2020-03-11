UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations on Tuesday appealed for nearly $900 million to help hundreds of Rohingya Muslims refuges.

“Building on the efforts and success of previous years, the appeal aims to raise $877 million to respond to the needs of approximately 855,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and over 444,000 vulnerable Bangladeshis in the communities generously hosting them”, said a statement issued by UNHCR on Tuesday.

The statement said that urgent funding is needed to meet the fundamental needs of the refugees — such as access to food, shelter, clean water and sanitation — and that 55% of the overall appeal would be spend here.

The UN also expressed concerns as “health, protection, education, site management, energy and environment [at Rohingya refugee camps] continue to be critical to ensuring the safety and dignity of Rohingya refugees, and the well-being of local Bangladeshis,” it added.

“Until peaceful and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya could be done, the world must stand by the persecuted people as well as the government and people of Bangladesh who continue to host them’, said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

“Most important will be engaging refugees and hearing their voices and understanding their hopes and vision for the future,” he added.

the statement said the UN aid agencies were working tirelessly for them since the beginning of the Rohingya influx in 2017.

“An important achievement in 2019 was the biometric registration of all Rohingya refugees living in the camps, with those over the age of 12 receiving individual identity documents. This secures their identities, enhances their protection and lays the foundations for an even more targeted, effective and efficient humanitarian response going forward,” it said, AA reported.

The Myanmar military launched a ferocious crackdown against the country’s Rohingya Muslim population in 2017, which UN investigators called genocide, driving around 740,000 into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and Myanmar have already signed a repatriation deal to send back some Rohingya to their homeland — but safety fears mean very few have agreed to return.

Bangladesh foreign minister Shahriar Alam told reporters in Geneva Tuesday his country expected the international community to push harder to ensure movement on the deal.

“We expect the UN member countries to do more and work closely and to do everything possible to put pressure on Myanmar to take their citizens back in a manner … that is safe, voluntary and dignified,” he said.

One issue blocking returns is a lack of clarity around whether the long stateless Rohingya could be provided full Myanmar citizenship.

“More important than anything else is clarity on the path to citizenship,” Grandi told reporters in Geneva.

“There needs to be clarity in the minds of the refugees of what that means in order for them not to be discriminated and to get eventually full integration in their own country, in their own society,” he said, according to Dawn.