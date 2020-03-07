Why did Imam Ali (AS) accept to become the Caliph?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: If it was not for the great number of those who pledged allegiance, and the reasoning of those of the companions, and if it was not for the sake of Divine Covenant with scholars which declared that they must not remain silent against cruelty of oppressors, and hunger of the oppressed, I would have thrown the harness of the camel of the Caliphate on its hump and released it. Then, you would have seen that your world for me is worth less than the water of the nose of a goat [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 3.