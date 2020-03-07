What are the criteria for choosing officials in an Islamic country According to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – After choosing Malik Ashtar (RA) [as the governor of Egypt], Imam Ali (AS) wrote a letter to the people of Egypt and described his special characteristics which are the same criteria for successful managers and officials. Imam Ali (AS) wrote: I have sent a servant of God to you, who does not sleep in panic-stricken days, and does not turn away from enemy because of fear. And is harsher on evil doers than flames of the fire; he is Malik the son of Harith Madh’hajji (the name of Malik’s tribe). When he is on the side of the truth, listen to his words, and obey him, he is a sword from the swords of God which its sharpness will not go blunt, nor its strike will be ineffective. If he orders you to move from one place to another, then do so; and if he says stop, then you stop, in moving forward, or retreating, and attacking, because he does not do anything without my orders. The people of Egypt, I have chosen you to send him for you, because he wants good for you, and have approved his perseverance against your enemies [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 3.