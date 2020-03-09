Nine Mosques and hundreds of volumes of the Holy Quran burned in extremist Hindu attack + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Hindus attacked Mosque buildings and also tried to damage the minarets, but they destroyed the Mosque’s interior.

The New Delhi government has unearthed the burning of nine Mosques and hundreds of volumes of the Holy Quran in the fanatical Hindus’ attack against Muslims.

The Mellat Times reported that Mosques set on fire by Hindus were among the largest and most important Mosques in New Delhi.

Hundreds of volumes of the Holy Quran and religious books have also been set on fire during the extremist attack, which has angered Indian Muslims.



The severity of the damage to the Mosques is such that the worshipers still cannot pray.

Extremists looted the properties of the mosques and even burned carpets inside the Mosque.

According to local sources, at least 50 Muslims were killed and more than 400 were injured in a massive Hindu attack on Muslims which lasted three days.