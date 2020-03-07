China Urges Lifting of US Sanctions against Iran amid COVID-19 Outbreak
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: China on Thursday urged the immediate lifting of the US sanctions against Iran in wake of coronavirus epidemic, saying the unilateral move hinders Iran and the international community in the fight against the virus .
On Thursday’s regular briefing, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian reiterated China’s opposition to the economic sanctions upon Iran, saying the epidemic is “a common challenge for all mankind” which requires joint efforts from the international community to fight against.
While urging the relevant party to lift the sanctions immediately, he stressed that China, as Iran’s comprehensive strategic partner, will continue to offer necessary assistance and engage actively with the Iranian side on cooperation against COVID-19.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!