HR Body Urges World to Defend Indian Muslims’ Honor

In its statement, the human rights body said Iran is committed to supporting all oppressed in the world.

It said that “recent events in India targeted life, property and honor of the oppressed Indian Muslims and have threatened dignity of all human beings.

India is the home for various ethnicities, religions and cultures which have been living together peacefully for many years.

“Muslims have not merely been a religious minority among millions of Indians since Islam has great and unique right with regard to the independence and freedom of India.”

The third section of the Indian constitution in principles 14 and 15 explicitly guaranteed equality of all before law and prohibition of discrimination based religion, race or place of birth.

The Indian government has always stressed civil and political equality of citizens.

Unfortunately, recently violent extremism, bare Islamophobia and undermining innocent Muslims’ rights by extremist groups in the form of attacking places, gatherings and Muslims have put Indian government’s willingness and also Muslims’ rights into ambiguity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the US media role in covering Zionists’ occupation, Saudis’ aggression and diverting the world public opinion from brutal killing of Muslims in Palestine and Yemen should not be ignored,” it added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on December 11, 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 by providing a path to Indian citizenship for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities, who had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. Muslims from those countries were not given such eligibility.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in over 18 countries have condemned violence against Muslims in India by holding demonstrations.

Protesters called for taking urgent actions against those behind the violence.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying the citizenship law.

The unrest has so far claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message condemned the wave of violence against Muslims in India.

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India,” he said adding: “We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail.”

“Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” he noted.