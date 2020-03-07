Date :Saturday, March 7th, 2020 | Time : 22:26 |ID: 136829 | Print

Virtual Pilgrimage on Eve of Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- For the virtual pilgrimage to the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), enter the following link; wait for a few seconds on each arrow you click to clear the image.

https://www.imamali.net/vtour/

