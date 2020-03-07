Date :Saturday, March 7th, 2020 | Time : 21:18 |ID: 136867 | Print

Dozens Killed in Kabul Ceremony Attack

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: At least 27 people have been killed in an attack, claimed by the Daesh group, at a ceremony in the Afghan capital.

The death toll at Friday’s ceremony to mark the anniversary of a slain minority leader had risen to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said, according to Aljazeera.

“Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by … ambulance so far,” Wahidullah Mayar, the health ministry spokesman said.

It is the deadliest attack since a peace deal was signed last week between the United States and the Taliban.

“The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah Abdullah, and some other politicians … escaped the attack unhurt,” Fraidoon Kwazoon, Abdullah’s spokesman.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and called it “a crime against humanity”.

