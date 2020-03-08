https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/quran3.jpg 220 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-08 10:45:352020-03-08 10:45:35Ayahs to recite to be protected from calamities
Ayahs to recite to be protected from calamities
SHAFAQNA – The great Shia Scholars, Allamah Majlesi (RA) and Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khonsari (RA) narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who recommended reciting the following Ayahs of the holy Quran every day after dawn prayers, in order to be protected by Allah (SWT) from bad happenings and calamities [1].
- Ayah 51 of Surah At-Tawbah
- Ayah 107 of Surah Yunus
- Ayah 6 of Surah Hud
- Ayah 60 of Surah Al-Ankabut
- Ayah 2 of Surah Fatir
- Ayah 3 of Surah Az-Zumar
- Ayah 129 of Surah At-Tawbah
[1] Tafseer Ahlul Bait (AS), Vol. 13, Page 230.
