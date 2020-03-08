Ayahs to recite to be protected from calamities

SHAFAQNA – The great Shia Scholars, Allamah Majlesi (RA) and Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khonsari (RA) narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who recommended reciting the following Ayahs of the holy Quran every day after dawn prayers, in order to be protected by Allah (SWT) from bad happenings and calamities [1].

Ayah 51 of Surah At-Tawbah Ayah 107 of Surah Yunus Ayah 6 of Surah Hud Ayah 60 of Surah Al-Ankabut Ayah 2 of Surah Fatir Ayah 3 of Surah Az-Zumar Ayah 129 of Surah At-Tawbah

[1] Tafseer Ahlul Bait (AS), Vol. 13, Page 230.