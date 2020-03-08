Canada to cancel mosque’s programs for Coronavirus outbreak

A notice on Facebook was posted on Thursday evening by the Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre on Richmond’s “Highway to Heaven” that this was being done to ensure the “health and safety of our community first and foremost.”

The school, with students from preschool to Grade 7, will remain open, however, with school officials taking responsibility to limit exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Those programs cancelled include prayers, Thursday programs, Jumaah salaat, private functions – except those already booked – Madrasah, sports and ladies programs, the Richmond News reported.

Within the Az-Zahraa community, meetings will be held by conference call where possible, but if in-person meetings are necessary, they will take precautions to limit exposure and spread of the disease.

“This decision has been made proactively, with the best interest of the community first and foremost in our minds,” was the message posted to Facebook, continuing, “particularly the elderly and vulnerable, who are the most susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.”