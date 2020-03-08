The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s view on taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak.

Question: What is the view of the Grand Marja about taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak?

Answer: Wherever these types of gatherings are prohibited in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, this prohibition must be taken seriously.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA