The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s view on taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak.
Question: What is the view of the Grand Marja about taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak?
Answer: Wherever these types of gatherings are prohibited in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, this prohibition must be taken seriously.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
