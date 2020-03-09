Shamkhani: Iran supports formation of government favored by Iraqi people

SHAFAQNA- Secretary General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, on Sunday said his country supports the formation of a government favored by the people of the friendly and brotherly Iraq.

According to IRNA, Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the Iraqi head of the government advancing affairs, Adel Abdel-Mahdi, in Baghdad late on Sunday when he appreciated the Iraqi government and parliament’s rapid reaction to the cowardly assassination of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and approval of the law for exit of US military forces from the country.

Given the sensitive situation in Iraq and determining role of the country in securing stability in the region, Iran will support swift establishment of government intended by the Iraqi people, he said.

“Information and news indicate that the axis of West, Hebrew, Arab are doing their best to block establishment of stability in Iraq”, Shamkhani said.

He also hailed Iraqi popular forces and army’s capabilities in ensuring securing without involvement of alien forces.

“Iraqi forces have proved over the past years of fighting Takfiri terrorism that they can preserve security without reliance on foreign forces”, Iranian official said.

“One of the main necessities for developing cooperation is common enemies for the two free and resistant peoples of Iraq and Iran”, Shamkhani said.

The security official also voiced Iran’s readiness for sharing its experience with the Iraqi government for fighting coronavirus.

Abdel-Mahdi, for his part, said that the Iraqi nation and government achieved historic victory over terrorists after a protracted fighting.

He also appreciated Iran’s sincere aid during the years of campaigning Takfiri terrorism.

“We favor involvement of Shia, Sunni and Kurds in running the country,” he said, noting that all Iraqi political currents should stand united to help the country’s progress and providing services to the public.

“The US has complicated the situation in the region by withdrawing from the JCPOA and now it is mounting pressure on Iraq to cut ties with Iran”, he said.

“Political geopolitics logic dictates that we use the capabilities of our neighbors to serve our national interests and security,” Abdel-Mahdi said.

Shamkhani on Saturday left Tehran for Baghdad at the head of a high-ranking politico-security delegation.

He was welcomed by Deputy of Iraqi National Security Advisor Esam al-Saadi in Baghdad International Airport late on Saturday.

In a Sunday joint press conference with Iraq’s National Security Adviser and the head of the PMU Falih al-Fayadh in Baghdad, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani hailed the two countries’ efforts to make US forces leave the region.

“Measures taken by the Iraqi government, Parliament, and nation, who have demanded to oust US forces in their huge rallies, deserve gratitude,” Shamkhani said.

He also named the Zionist regime as an the enemy of regional peace and security, hoping that Iraq will be able to bring back stability and security to its territory.

Shamkhani informed that in his meeting with al-Fayadh, they have discussed regional and security affairs with a focus on the role of Iraq in such issues.

Calling for expansion of bilateral ties with Iran, al-Fayadh for his part, said Iraqis will never forget Iran’s anti-ISIS measures and efforts.

During his two-day visit to Iraq, Shamkhani met and held talks with the leaders of Iraq’s political groups in Baghdad.

Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, former Iraqi PM Nouri Al-Maleki, former prime minister Heidar al-Ebadi, head of the Badr Organization Hadi al-Ameri, and head of the PMU Falih al-Fayadh were among the officials attending the meeting held at al-Hakim’s office.

He also held talks with Iraqi Minister of Health Jaafar Sadiq Allawi.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Shamkhani and Allawi discussed bilateral cooperation on fight against the virus in their meeting in Baghdad.

Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani voiced his country’s readiness for transferring anti-coronavirus knowledge to Iraq.

Shankhani: Countdown to US expulsion from region began on Jan. 3



Iranian top security official earlier met with the head of Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) Mustafa Kadhimi in Baghdad.

Iranian security official said that the US’ act of terror in targeting commanders of Resistance Axis on Jan. 3 clicked the countdown of their troops’ expulsion from the region.

“Assassinating generals of Resistance Axis, Martyr Haj Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muahdis, was the result of a strategic mistake by Trump and the evil team in the White House. The countdown to the expulsion of America from the region began the early morning of Friday, Jan. 3,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Sunday.

Shamkhani went on to say that participation of millions of people in historic rallies against US occupation proved that the Iraqi nation is the flag-bearer of ousting the US from West Asia.

“Political and security developments of Iraq have a grave influence on regional stability and peace,” he said, adding, “The Islamic Republic has always supported the formation of powerful and efficient government according to Iraqi people’s vote and determination.”

For his part, Kadhimi hailed the key role of Iran in fighting against terrorism and boosting stability in the region. Baghdad appreciates the Islamic Republic’s aids in the anti-terrorism war and welcomes increased cooperation in this field, he highlighted, Mehr News Agency reported.