Date :Monday, March 9th, 2020 | Time : 00:30 |ID: 136952 | Print

Modi’s recent communal violence to muslims sparked thousands to protest against upcoming visit in Bangladesh+ Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Thousands in Bangladesh protested against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit of the capital of Dhaka on Friday.

Protesters gathered around the national mosque after Friday prayers and then proceeded to march through the city’s streets, chanting slogans and beating effigies of Modi with their shoes. Protesters attempted to march to the Indian High Commission but were stopped by riot police.

Local media estimated that around 5,000 people participated in the march.

Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 17, but recent communal violence against Muslims in neighboring India has sparked calls for the visit to be canceled.

Last week, at least 44 people were killed and hundreds injured in the worst communal riots in the Indian capital in decades, triggered by clashes between supporters of a new citizenship law and those against it.

You might also like
Halal Travel in Madrid
Great British Bake Off winner proud to represent Muslims and Bengalis
Bangladesh: State Minister for Foreign Affairs calls for ensuring basic rights
How different countries celebrate Eid al-Adha?
Top Shia preacher stabbed to death in attack claimed by IS
With the beginning of a new era, who is in charge?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *