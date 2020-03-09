Despite long dispute in Kashmir, people rejoice as spring approaches+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Spring is just around the corner and despite the long-pending dispute in Kashmir, people here would be rejoicing over the arrival of the spring season now as it would attract tourists from different parts of the world; but this year seems different.

Hotels and houseboats in and around the infamous Dal lake are abandoned. There are no bookings and no tourists in the region yet. Tariq Ahmad is eagerly waiting for tourists to come and rent his houseboat, because that sustains his family. He says this is the first time that no one has made any reservations.

Tariq say if things remain unchanged, he will sell his houseboat and resettle in some other part of the world. Picturesque Muslim-majority Kashmir is a tourist-dependent region. Decades of turmoil have already dented the fragile economy, and the recent blow by Kashmir being stripped of its autonomous status has deteriorated the strife.

They were trying to make the world believe that the decision was made for the best interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir; however, analysts say Kashmir has been pushed from bad to worse and nothing progressive is happening.

Since the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, Kashmir has remained uncertain and politically defunct. Hundreds, including the leading pro and anti India politicians, remain under detention, and India’s crackdown on the voices of descent has imposed silence on the people of Kashmir.

The situation in Kashmir may seem normal, but in reality people are suffering in silence. The failure of the international community to pressure India coupled with New Delhi’s failure to fulfill its promises in Kashmir has worsened the situation there. Hopelessness is looming large over Kashmir, forcing many to leave the region for a better tomorrow.