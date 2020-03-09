What is the best way of benefitting from useful knowledge?

SHAFAQNA – One day a man came to Imam Sajjad (AS) and asked him some questions and Imam (AS) answered all his questions. That man stood up and was going out when he suddenly came back and started to ask Imam (AS) another question, and it seemed that he wanted to carry on with asking questions. To make that man to understand that knowledge is for action and not for piling them up, Imam Sajjad (AS) turned to him and said: It is reported in the holy book of Injil (Bible) that: As long as you have not acted upon what you know, do not ask about what you do not know; because if the knowledge is not acted upon has no use for the one who has gathered it except ungratefulness, and this will cause that person to move away from God [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 44.