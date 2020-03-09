Who are the most suitable judges in the Islamic society?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), Imam Ali (AS) wrote: For judging between people, choose your best people; the ones who are the most patient and tolerant in discovering (the details of) the cases. And when the decree and the truth become clear, they are the most decisive. And are not deceived by the praise of admirers nor are deviated from the truth. And they are not deceived by alluring elements, or by threats, or by flattery. And of course such individuals cannot easily be found [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.