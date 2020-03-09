Saudi crown prince plans to become king before G20 summit

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to announce himself as the new king before a G20 Summit planned for November in Riyadh, the Middle East Eye reports.

The heir to the throne, who is also known as MBS, has already launched a purge of senior members of the royal family to pave the way for the succession.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal said Saudi Arabia had detained a fourth prince in a new purge of royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman and his son.

Two Saudis close to the royal family said Nayef bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz had been arrested on Saturday, the newspaper reported.

He was the fourth prince taken into custody after the detention of his father Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, along with former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and his half brother Nawaf on Friday.